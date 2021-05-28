HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 57,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 244.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.