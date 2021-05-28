Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $2,445,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $472.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,875. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.57 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

