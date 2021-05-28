Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 2,577 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Facebook by 84.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 20,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 45.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.60. 364,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. The company has a market capitalization of $937.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

