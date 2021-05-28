Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.92. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.