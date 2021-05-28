Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Down 90.4% in May

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the April 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 201,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Weidai has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weidai in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Weidai in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

