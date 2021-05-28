iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 81.4% in May

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,702,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 1,431,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.