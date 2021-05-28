Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Drops By 68.1%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the April 29th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 1,783,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,745. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

