Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. 163,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The company has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

