The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Jacqueline F. Woods Sells 2,300 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 312,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,883. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 97,031 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.