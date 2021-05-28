Renewable Electronic Energy Coin One Day Volume Reaches $140,784.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $743,443.51 and $140,784.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 88.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00317816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00187078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00788873 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,577,130 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

