ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $605.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $605.55.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $473.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.66. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $367.03 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

