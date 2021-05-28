Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $63.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 544,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,439 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

