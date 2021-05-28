Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.41. 218,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,473,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

