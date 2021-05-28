Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.2051 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $117.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

