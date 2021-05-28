John J. Haines Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

