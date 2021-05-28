John J. Haines Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.70.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
