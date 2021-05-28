Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Purchases $94,200.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 470,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,903. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

