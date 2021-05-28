Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Purchases $94,200.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 470,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,903. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.
About Blade Air Mobility
