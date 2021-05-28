Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,468.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eyenovia stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,110. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

