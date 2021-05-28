Bali Muralidhar Buys 5,915 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPHM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 29,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). Research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

