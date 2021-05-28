Q Capital Solutions Sells 6,025 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q Capital Solutions cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Tesla by 109.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $624.37. The stock had a trading volume of 296,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $601.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.85, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

