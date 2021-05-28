Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

