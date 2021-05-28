Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Short Interest Update

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Cancer Treatment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Cancer Treatment has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

