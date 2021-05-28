Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 70,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,071. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About Defense Metals
