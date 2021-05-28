The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRCW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 14,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The Crypto has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

