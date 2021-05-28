The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRCW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 14,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The Crypto has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
