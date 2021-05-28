The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 201,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

