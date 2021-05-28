Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $15.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. 180,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

