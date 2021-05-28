AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,072 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.95. 34,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

