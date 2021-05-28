Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,138. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.