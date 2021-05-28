Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells 6,230 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 337,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,940. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,648,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

