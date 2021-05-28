Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Insider Sells 25,423 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $48.30. 353,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

