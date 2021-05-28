QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $2,615,000.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,440,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of -67.31. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

