YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $10,923,015.29 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in YETI by 22.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $320,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

