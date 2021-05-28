YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $10,923,015.29 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:YETI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.