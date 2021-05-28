Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-4.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.49.

NYSE:A traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.13. 44,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $138.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

