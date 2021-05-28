Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $346,088.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00318850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00187126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00778287 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,712,705 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

