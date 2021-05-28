ModiHost Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. ModiHost has a market cap of $132,440.81 and $30,608.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00079444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00886953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.53 or 0.09128008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00090784 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

