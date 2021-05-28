Paytomat (PTI) Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $138,068.14 and approximately $575.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00318850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00187126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00778287 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

