Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 1,249,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

