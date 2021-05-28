Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 37,840 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.23. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

