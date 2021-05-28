$14.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post sales of $14.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.29 billion. Sysco reported sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $49.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 69,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.16, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

