Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $20.72 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.34. The company had a trading volume of 982,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,318,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $228.76 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

