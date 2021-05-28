$9.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.41 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $170.78. 69,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,448. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.