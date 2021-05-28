HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,110 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.56. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.