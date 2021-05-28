China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 343.2% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CIHKY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

