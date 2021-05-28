Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.54. 54,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

