Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV traded up $27.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.26. The stock had a trading volume of 144,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,733. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $193.16 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.92.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.