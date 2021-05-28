Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,349 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 20,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 275,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. 299,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.42. The stock has a market cap of $934.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

