Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $74,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average of $257.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

