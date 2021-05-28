PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
GHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 49,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $15.55.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
