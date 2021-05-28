PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

GHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 49,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

