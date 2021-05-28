American Software, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,347. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $657.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 0.49.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

