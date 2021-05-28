Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Camtek has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

