SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$0.31 price objective on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Friday.

SLANG Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 339,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

